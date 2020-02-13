Our View: Doubling down on our editorial

Data is a necessary yet easily manipulated element of decision making. One need look no further than the discussion around the demographics of Old Town to see this in action.

In our Jan. 30 editorial, “Double down on our strengths,” we cited a recent study produced for Visit Alexandria that revealed a truth: Visitors come to Alexandria for our history. This study also noted that the average age of the visitors surveyed was 53.

Because Old Town residents are older than those in other parts of the city, such as Del Ray, we urged city leaders to recommit to ensuring that all change in the Old and Historic District is made through the prism of protecting its history – for visitors and residents alike.

Last week we ran a response to that editorial by Alexandria Planning Commission Chair Nathan Macek, “Old Town is for everyone.” In his letter, Macek points out that the average age of residents in zip code 22314, which includes Old Town, is not that old – 39.4. That’s a mere two years older than the average age of residents in zip code 22301, which encompasses Del Ray.

On its face this data is persuasive. However, it’s a comparison of apples to oranges.

Zip code 22301 contains most of Del Ray and much of Rosemont, which has a similar demographic. Del Ray is representative of the entire zip code 22301.

That’s not true for Old Town and 22314. The Old and Historic District makes up only about one-fifth of zip code 22314. The district runs from the Potomac River to Alfred Street, east to west, and from the Beltway to Queen Street running south to north.