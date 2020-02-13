Retail Therapy: Neon is the new black

By Megan Podolsky

It’s going to be an early spring this year, and everyone’s eager to see what trends blossom in Alexandria. In the coming months, expect the following trends to not only make their mark on our community, but pop up all over the fashion industry.

Clothing

Expect to see lots of vegan leather this season to kick up your outfit that extra notch. Hippie chic is also making its way back into everyone’s closets, offering a fun edge.

Pops of neon are on trend this season for both you and your kiddos. Add neon to any outfit with a hat, sunglasses or even shoes.

Another major trend when it comes to creating the perfect outfit is mixed prints. Think animal prints with florals, or a bold plaid with a stripe. Geometric shapes are great to mix with prints, or let them stand alone.

And finally, those who love color can expect to see color-blocking in both adult and kids’ clothing.

Accessories

Don’t forget to accessorize your spring looks with amazing jewelry.

There seems to be a major floral trend in jewelry coming this season – think rose engravings. Also keep an eye out for delicate beaded styles, which are always making their way into our jewelry boxes, and pearls, which are still going strong.

Expect to see a lot of hair accessories this spring. Big, studded headbands are taking a break to make room for silky, smooth accessories set across loose updos.

In addition, hair combs of the ‘80s are back, Park Avenue ponies are in and, as always, braids are still hot. Try mixing some small ones into your everyday look if big braids aren’t your style.

Wellness

Wellness trends are still onward and upward, as people strive to continue their resolutions.

CBD will continue to help people relax and treat pain, and even the pet CBD market looks to be taking off.

Look for wellness products aimed at healing both mind and body through integrative health and those that prioritize emotional wellness.

Home decor

Spring home decor trends will have you wanting to redecorate ASAP.

Large scale, bold-colored, floral wallpapers are making a refined comeback, while vintage accents make a splash – but just with one or two statement pieces.

Also expect to see acrylic accents, as well as rattan and wicker furniture. Think color this spring.

The best part about 2020’s spring trends? You can find them right here in Alexandria. Support your local shops, and make this spring the most fabulous one yet.

The writer is owner of 529 Kids Consign, co-owner of Mint Condition and president of the Old Town Boutique District.