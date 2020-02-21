Speak Easy welcomes local developer Teddy Kim

Teddy Kim, a local developer and principal at Avanti Holdings Group, steps up to the mic for the second episode of Speak Easy, the Alexandria Times podcast.

Kim was born and raised in Alexandria. Through projects like The People’s Drug, Grateful Kitchen Co. and The Handover, he is transforming his hometown and bringing vibrancy to areas that have long been defined by vacancy. Times reporter Cody Mello-Klein sat down with Kim to talk about how he got into real estate, the creative challenges involved with balancing history and modern appeal, and how his childhood in the city still impacts his work.

Check out the episode when it goes live on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Play on Feb. 26. And until then, make sure to catch up on previous episodes of Speak Easy here or on your favorite podcast service.