T.C. lights trial is postponed

By Missy Schrott | [email protected]

The trial to determine whether Alexandria City Public Schools can add lights to T.C. Williams High School’s new football stadium has been postponed from Feb. 24 to June 8, Lars Liebeler, the attorney for the plaintiffs, said.

The controversy surrounding lights at the stadium has been ongoing for years. The residents whose homes border the stadium say ACPS can’t install lights because it would be breaking a promise the school division made to those residents and their ancestors in the 1960s. Several of those ancestors lived on the school property before their land was taken by eminent domain.

Residents from six of the neighboring households filed an original complaint in August 2018 and an amended complaint in December 2018. Loudoun Circuit Court Judge Thomas D. Horne ruled in April 2019 to send the case to trial in February 2020. The defendants are the City of Alexandria and the Alexandria City School Board.

A few weeks ago, both parties agreed to postpone the trial to June for scheduling reasons, Liebeler said.

ACPS began construction on the football field this fall; however, the school division will hold off on adding lights until after the trial, Liebeler said.

(Read more: The history beneath T.C. Williams)