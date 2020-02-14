T.C. Williams student arrested, charged for double homicide

By Cody Mello-Klein | [email protected]

Virginia State Police arrested a T.C. Williams High School student on Thursday for a double homicide that took place in Halifax County, Virginia, according to a news release.

Mohamed Aly, 18, a player on the T.C. Williams varsity football team, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, according to the release.

The state police found Ntombo Joel Bianda, 21, of Alexandria, and Ayanna Munne Maertens Griffin, 19, of Germantown, Maryland, dead on the morning of Feb. 8. The couple was outside of Bianda’s silver Nissan Maxima on a particularly isolated stretch of Route 58 in southern Virginia. They had both suffered gunshot wounds, according to the release.

According to a GoFundMe page set up by Bianda’s sister to raise money for her brother’s affairs, which raised $7,621 in five days, the two were dating and died 16 days after Bianda’s 21st birthday.

An investigation by state police, the FBI Field Office in Richmond and other local law enforcement agencies resulted in Aly’s arrest at T.C. Williams on Thursday.

T.C. Williams Principal Peter Balas sent an email to parents and families around 5 p.m. notifying them of the arrest.

“This situation was handled today according to protocol, and the safety and security of our students and staff were never at risk,” Balas wrote. “Protecting members of our school community is always our top priority, and we take any matter relating to the safety of our schools very seriously. As a precautionary measure, additional security will be in place at the school tomorrow [Friday].”

In the email, Balas also expressed the need “to be supportive and encourage an open expression of emotions” and said that counselors would be available to support students for a few days after the arrest.

The investigation is ongoing. Those with information on the incident are encouraged to contact state police at 434-352-7128 or [email protected] State police welcome anonymous calls.