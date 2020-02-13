Titans football coach steps down

James Longerbeam stepped down as head coach of the T.C. Williams High School football team on Feb. 3.

Longerbeam has served as head coach since 2016, when he moved from Panama City, Florida to Alexandria to take the position. He cited his father’s recent passing and his mother’s dementia as reasons for his decision in a Facebook post.

“My family and I are relocating at the end of the school year to get closer to my mom to assist with her care,” Longerbeam wrote. “This was a very difficult decision for myself and my family. However, at this time we have to do what is in the best interest of my mother and her care for as long as we have her here. T.C. Williams will always be near and dear to us.”