T.C. Williams boys’ basketball takes division title

With a surprise buzzer beater in the final second of the game, the T.C. Williams High School varsity boys’ basketball team claimed the Gunston District championship on Feb. 21.

Nearing the end of the fourth quarter, T.C. Williams was tied 42-42 with opponent West Potomac High School. With a second left on the clock, T.C. point guard Mike Teal passed the ball to guard Torrence Horton, who sunk a two-pointer, catapulting the Titans to a 44-42 win and their first district championship win in more than a decade. Fans took to the court in celebration of the team’s victory.

“The win against West Potomac showed how we learned how to win and [that a] game is not over till the horn sounds,” head coach Darryl Prue said in an email.

After the district championship win, both the varsity girls’ and boys’ teams won their respective Occoquan Regional Tournament quarterfinals on Tuesday. The varsity boys’ team is currently seeded number one in the regional tournament. In order to advance to states, the Titans have to win two games in regionals or make it to the championship.