The Business Plan with Bill Reagan: Why veterans succeed as entrepreneurs

Other characteristics of military service that bode well for business success include discipline, initiative, resilience and readiness to make sacrifices.

Veterans as a group, however, face common challenges. While they’re on active duty, their civilian counterparts are establishing business networks and creating credit histories. Veterans initially lack a business ecosystem and have ground to make up upon becoming civilians. Many move to an area where they have no network. Some also struggle initially with the lack of structure they were accustomed to on active duty.

Individual veterans might also need help in business aspects where they lack familiarity or skillsets. Some of these matters might be legal, financial, getting permits, marketing, setting prices, leasing space or business planning.