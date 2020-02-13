Your Views: Try biking around Alexandria, you’ll like it

To the editor:

As a regular bicycle rider, and sometimes automobile driver, living in Old Town, I am dismayed to read about the opposition by some to the changes made to Seminary Road. I find that whether on my bicycle or driving my car, the changes made to Seminary Road – and King Street – allow for a very pleasant experience.

I feel safe on my bicycle. And, being able to relax in my car while driving at the speed limit, I can take in the surroundings without having to worry about cars darting by or passing at speeds over the speed limit like the experience on so many other roads in the D.C. area.