Your Views: Old Town is for everyone

To the editor:

The Jan. 30 Alexandria Times editorial “Double down on our strengths” recommends that city leaders view decisions affecting Old Town “through the prism of whether it enhances or diminishes that neighborhood’s ambiance for both visitors and residents,” stating that “city leaders should accept, rather than fight, the fact that visitors to and residents in Old Town are, well, older.” Setting aside the insinuation that older people wouldn’t enjoy visiting someplace with a “hip vibe,” let’s examine the data and implications of this perspective on our community.

While the visitor survey data cited in the editorial may point to older out-of-town tourists visiting Old Town – an average age of 53 years old – it’s important to distinguish between the average age of adults who were surveyed and the population of our community.

American Community Survey data from the U.S. Census Bureau for 2017 shows that Old Town residents are significantly younger. At 39.4 years old, the median age of residents of zip code 22314, which includes Old Town, is only three years older than the citywide median age of 36.4, and only 2.3 years older than the 37.1 median age of zip code 22301, which includes Del Ray.