Your Views: “A message from T.C. Williams High School principal”

To the editor:

In my inbox on Feb. 13 I found in part the following:

“We are writing to inform you that a T.C. Williams High School student was arrested today for his alleged involvement in a crime that occurred outside of the City of Alexandria and our community… ”

I later found out that the alleged crime was a double murder and that the Virginia State Police arrested the suspect in the school. In addition, per a frightened student witness, there was a FBI presence and some form of a lock down, contrary to Principal Peter Balas’ assurance to parents. There is a lack of transparency and information about what actually took place, and important questions need to be answered.

Could the arrest have been made outside the school, without risk to around 3,000 students?

Did the authorities knowingly allow a double homicide suspect to enter the school to arrest him with 3,000 unsuspecting students in the school?

The email stated that the situation was “handled today according to protocol, and the safety and security of our students and staff were never at risk.” I think the arrest and the stated policy should be publicly investigated by the appropriate city authorities including city council to answer these and other questions.