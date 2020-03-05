ALX Kids: The best ice cream shops in Alexandria

By Sammie Weinstein

In the summertime, my family, friends and I go into Alexandria to hang out and do activities. But our favorite thing to do is have an ice cream cone on a hot day.

Over the years, we have ranked our favorites for their fun flavors and overall taste. If you want to know the best places to snag a sweet lick, here are my top 10 choices in the Alexandria area, from my least favorite to my most favorite.

10. Kilwins

Kilwins has delicious fudge, but the ice cream doesn’t meet my standards. While they have many flavors, there are small chunks of ice that leave me wanting a milkier taste.

Where to get it: 212 King St.

9. Sweet Frog

Sweet Frog is a classic fro-yo spot. I go there every once in a while for a topped-to-perfection bowl of fro-yo, because you can choose your toppings and serve them yourself. Their fro-yo is delicious, but it is not very special to Alexandria because you can get it almost anywhere in the United States.

Where to get it: 3219 Duke St.

8. Baskin-Robbins

Baskin-Robbins is the classic ice cream shop. I often ride my bike to the one in Belle View Shopping Center. My favorite flavor is the Gold Medal Ribbon because it is a swirl of chocolate and vanilla with ribbons of soft caramel.

Where to get it: 1500 Belle View Blvd.; 1700 Centre Plaza

7. Custard Shack

Custard Shack is in Belle Haven, right next to The Haven Pizzeria, and their custard is fantastic. It is very creamy, and they have a bunch of toppings to pile on. They also have milkshakes, sundaes and a pretty good variety of flavors with daily specials.

Where to get it: 1401 Belle Haven Road

6. Ben and Jerry’s

Ok, so Ben and Jerry’s is not special to Alexandria. Trust me, I know. But regardless, the one just off of King Street is really good. My favorite flavor is the one with brownie chunks and swirls. I always get it in one of those cone bowls with M&M’s on top. It’s fantastic!

Where to get it: 103 S. Union St.

5. Pop’s Old Fashioned Ice Cream

This is a classic Alexandria ice cream shop with so many different flavors. It also has a bunch of toppings and unique sundae options. They even have smoothies if you are dairy-sensitive or want a healthier option.

Where to get it: 109 King St.

4. Casa Rosada

Tucked away in Old Town, Casa Rosada is a hidden treasure with delicious gelato. They also have dog ice cream for your favorite pooch. My dog, Atticus, loves it, and you know that the dog’s opinion matters most.

Where to get it: 111 S. Payne St.

3. Nicecream

Nicecream is one of the coolest shops around. They make your ice cream right in front of you with liquid nitrogen, which gives it a very rich flavor. Every month Nicecream has new flavors. That way, you can always try something new.

Where to get it: 726 King St.

2. Dairy Godmother

Dairy Godmother is located in Del Ray and super cool. It is a custard shack with sundaes, sweets and even dog custard, which my dog also adores. My favorite sundae there is the brownie sundae. It has brownies, whipped cream and vanilla custard.

Where to get it: 2310 Mt. Vernon Ave.

1. Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams

I have only been to Jeni’s once, but that’s all it took for it to be my favorite. They have dozens of flavors to choose from, as well as cones, toppings and sundaes. They have four sizes: the single scoop, the double half scoop, the double scoop and the flight, which is 10 scoops of ice cream. When I went, I got the flavors Salty Caramel and The Darkest Chocolate. It was magnificent, like a party for my taste buds!

Where to get it: 102 S. Patrick St.

The writer is in fifth grade at Browne Academy.

