Amazon donates $200,000 to ACT Now COVID-19 Response Fund

By Missy Schrott | [email protected]

Amazon announced that it will donate $200,000 to the ACT Now Fund, an ACT for Alexandria emergency fund that will provide resources for Alexandria nonprofit organizations that are helping the community fight the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release.

The donation is part of a $1 million contribution Amazon is making to the region. The remaining funds are being distributed to the Arlington Community Foundation, Community Foundation for Northern Virginia and the Greater Washington Community Foundation.

“So many families in our community were already on the financial edge. The need for food, household items and emergency financial assistance is significant,” Heather Peeler, president and CEO of ACT for Alexandria, said in a statement. “This support enables us to collectively help those who are hardest hit.”