Subscribe Now
News
Scooters in Alexandria
Business
Community
Politics
Education
Crime
Obituaries
Sports
Bishop Ireton
Episcopal
St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes
T.C. Williams
Alexandria Aces
Arts & Culture
Podcast
Music
Food
Reviews
Visual Arts
Lifestyle
Health & Wellness
Pets
Home & Style
Seniors
Finance
Retail
Opinion
Letters
Editorials
Columns
Calendar
Overview
Events Submissions
Advertising
Rates and Special Sections
Sponsored Content
About Us
Contact Us
Staff
Mission
Print Edition Archives
Where to Find the Paper
Sign up to receive E-edition
Search
Alexandria Times
Subscribe Now
Subscribe Now
News
Scooters in Alexandria
Business
Community
Politics
Education
Crime
Obituaries
Sports
Bishop Ireton
Episcopal
St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes
T.C. Williams
Alexandria Aces
Arts & Culture
Podcast
Music
Food
Reviews
Visual Arts
Lifestyle
Health & Wellness
Pets
Home & Style
Seniors
Finance
Retail
Opinion
Letters
Editorials
Columns
Calendar
Overview
Events Submissions
Advertising
Rates and Special Sections
Sponsored Content
About Us
Contact Us
Staff
Mission
Print Edition Archives
Where to Find the Paper
Sign up to receive E-edition
Legal Notices
Board of Architectural Review
March 5, 2020
7
3:5 Board of Architectural Review
LEAVE A REPLY
Cancel reply
Log in to leave a comment
LATEST NEWS
Business
Monte Durham plans to open a new waterfront salon
News
T.C. Williams boys’ basketball takes division title
News
Water taxi commuter service to operate permanently
Business
Council updates city’s vision for Eisenhower East
FEATURED NEWS
A tale of ‘Perseverance’ : Student composer Nathan Pereda debuts new composition
Missy Schrott
-
February 27, 2020
By Missy Schrott |
[email protected]
Composing music isn’t an easy way to make a living, but Northern Virginia Community College student Nathan Pereda might just...
Monte Durham plans to open a new waterfront salon
Missy Schrott
-
February 27, 2020
By Luke Anderson |
[email protected]
Over a bottle of Lanson rosé champagne, Monte Durham and his friend, Dan Via, debate the design of the business...
Council updates city’s vision for Eisenhower East
Cody Mello-Klein
-
February 27, 2020
By Cody Mello-Klein |
[email protected]
City council updated the 2003 Eisenhower East small area plan to push for more affordable housing, open space and pedestrian...
LEGAL NOTICES
Board of Architectural Review
Lyvi Sieg
-
March 5, 2020
3:5 Board of Architectural Review
Board of Zoning Appeals
Lyvi Sieg
-
February 20, 2020
2:20 Board of Zoning Appeals
Alexandria Planning and City Council March 2020
Lyvi Sieg
-
February 20, 2020
2:20 Alexandria Planning and City Council March 2020
Board of Architectural Review
Lyvi Sieg
-
February 20, 2020
2:20 Board of Architectural Review
Alexandria Planning and City Council March 2020
Lyvi Sieg
-
February 13, 2020
2:13 Alexandria Planning and City Council March 2020
Home
News
Sports
Arts & Culture
Opinion
About Us
Obituaries
© Copyright 2020 - Alexandria Times
Edit with Live CSS