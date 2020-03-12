City public works employees request fair compensation

Fairfax County paid its motor vehicle operators a minimum of $41,054.83 per year, while Arlington hewed closer to Alexandria, paying class II operators a minimum of $35,192 annually.

The proposed FY2021 budget includes $834,397 in targeted pay increases for public safety officials, including the chief deputy sheriff, deputy fire chief, police captains and lieutenants and class I firefighters. A 6.6 percent raise for class I firefighters would bring their annual salaries to $52,531, which is still the lowest in the region.

The city’s targeted efforts to increase compensation for the city’s first responders has left public works employees out in the cold, Thomas Knighton, an employee in the stormwater management division, said.

“While you are in warm, dry houses, we are in the weather for 12-hour shifts. Rain, snow and severe thunderstorms, earthquakes and even other natural disasters,” Knighton said. “We may not see our families for days. We’re making sure the city is safe and the roads stay clear so police, fire and rescue personnel can get to their emergencies.”

Sheriff Dana Lawhorne also took to the podium on Tuesday to criticize the proposed 2-cent real estate tax increase. Lawhorne expressed skepticism that raising taxes is the best strategy to achieve the city’s goals moving forward.

“Taxes go up, people leave town. We need to change something,” Lawhorne said.

The proposed tax rate hike would raise the real estate tax from $1.13 to $1.15 per $100 of assessed value. All of the revenue gained from the tax rate increase would go towards funding city and school capital projects, such as the Douglas MacArthur Elementary School rebuild. The city manager also proposed increasing the real estate tax by 2 cents in 2023 and another 2 cents in 2025.