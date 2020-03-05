The Business Plan with Bill Reagan: No reason to panic, every reason to plan

Businesses most disrupted are those dependent on China for production, and the ripple effects will increasingly affect our daily lives. “What do you mean there’s no Diet Coke?”

Obviously, if travel and gatherings are risky, hospitality businesses will suffer and the tourism industry has begun planning accordingly.

At the White House press conference last week, the head of the Centers for Disease Control said it was a good time for businesses to dust off their pandemic preparedness plans, but let’s get real. Few small businesses have emergency plans on the shelf. Yes, we should all have them but those are often among the smart practices we’re perpetually hoping to get to next year.

There are, however, some really worthwhile things that business owners can start thinking about now that might help out if circumstances worsen locally – and, incidentally, these are smart preparations to undertake at any time, so you’re not wasting effort.

The listing below is pulled from a variety of experts and reputable sites. To echo the comment of one of those experts, Patricia Frame, a human resources consultant frequently engaged by Alexandria SBDC, “There is no reason to panic. There is every reason to plan.”