Café du Soleil plans to open this month

By Missy Schrott | [email protected]

A new café is coming to Union Street.

Café du Soleil, a French-inspired coffee shop, plans to open at 215 S. Union St. in the former location of B. Doughnut.

It shares a building with Praha Beads and GRIT Studio. While it’s still under construction, the café’s window decal hints that the café will sell coffee and crepes.

Café du Soleil is scheduled to open in mid-March, the owners told Alexandria Living Magazine.

