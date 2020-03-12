Filling in the Blanks with Dr. Gregory Hutchings, Ed.D.: Collaborating to beat coronavirus

Alexandria City Public Schools and the Alexandria Health Department always work closely together whenever there is a flu outbreak in a school. We already take precautions to ensure that ACPS schools and offices remain clean and hygienic at this time of year when we often see outbreaks of flu and other viruses.

These efforts have been intensified with the arrival of coronavirus in the United States. We are working particularly closely right now to monitor our schools in order to detect any possible future cluster of the coronavirus and contain it before it spreads.

All ACPS schools are cleaned daily. All of our classrooms are disinfected every day, and frequently touched areas such as doorknobs, faucet handles and handrails are wiped down. Hard surfaces such as desk tops, are wiped down twice per week, while all restrooms in all schools are cleaned using a hospital grade disinfectant. Soap dispensers are also being checked three times a day during school hours.