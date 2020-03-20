Commission on Aging opens nominations for Excellence in Aging awards

By Barbara Waters

The Alexandria Commission on Aging is a 21-member citizen body appointed by city council to advocate on behalf of older Alexandrians. Since 1990, the Alexandria Commission on Aging’s Excellence in Aging awards program has honored individuals and organizations that have made superior contributions in advancing issues and projects that make a favorable impact on older Alexandrians.

The commission is now accepting nominations for the 2020 awards. The nomination package is available on the City’s website. Go to www.alexandriava.gov/aging and navigate to the “Highlights” section. Nominations are due by April 6. The awards will be presented at city hall on May 5 at 5:30 p.m.

Awards are presented in the following four categories:

The Annie B. Rose Lifetime Achievement Award

The Annie B. Rose Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes an individual whose achievements span a lifetime of public service and whose achievements have been devoted to significantly enhancing the community, especially to advancing social justice and aging concerns for all citizens. The award honors the superior example of Annie B. Rose for her lifetime of outstanding service.

In 2019, there were two people honored, Kupenda Olusegun and Bob Eiffert. Prior recipients include: Mary Hamil Parker (2018), William “Bill” Clayton and Carol Siegel (2017), Vanessa Greene and Gant Redmon (2016), Jane King (2015), Del Pepper (2014) and John Freeman (2013).

The Lois Van Valkenburgh Excellence in Aging Award

The Lois Van Valkenburgh Excellence in Aging Award recognizes an individual who has made contributions to elevating the quality of life for older adults in Alexandria within the past year.

This award is in honor of Lois Van Valkenburgh, a longtime Alexandrian, community leader and past chair of the Alexandria Commission on Aging. Van Valkenburgh was a tireless advocate of and expert in issues related to aging. Her strong spirit, steadfast dedication and extensive network helped to make Alexandria a better place in which its oldest citizens are able to age gracefully.

Recent awardees include Luley Chow, Cedar Dvorin and Susan Lane (2019), Dolores Viehman (2018), Mary Lee Anderson (2017), Wanda Dowell (2016), Mitch Opalski (2015), Anestacia Graham (2014) and Dan Kulund (2013).

The Excellence in Aging Award for an Organization

The Excellence in Aging Award for an Organization recognizes an organization that has made contributions to elevating the quality of life of older Alexandrians.

Recent awardees have included the Giant Food Store at 3131 Duke St. and Legal Services of Northern Virginia (2019), Hermitage Northern Virginia (2018), Rebuilding Together Alexandria (2017), At Home in Alexandria (2016), Senior Services of Alexandria (2015), Yellow Cab of Alexandria, Inc. (2014) and the Ronald M. Bradley Foundation (2013).

The Public Service Award

The Public Service Award recognizes a City of Alexandria employee who has advanced, improved or otherwise contributed to making Alexandria a more livable community for all ages during the course of their job.

Last year there were three awardees, Michael Brown, Dana Lawhorne and Kim Robertson. Previous awardees include Margaret Orlando (2018), Debbie Ludington and Arthur Thomas (2017), Robert Fulk (2016), Terah Chamberlin (2015), Mary Ann Griffin (2014) and Shane Cochran (2013).

Contact Debbie Ludington at 703-746-5694 or [email protected] with questions.

The writer is chair of the Alexandria Commission on Aging.