Local businesses feel the impact of coronavirus

Glimmers of hope

At a time when things can seem dire for businesses, the local business community and its customers have come together to support one another as much as possible.

“It’s a great community in Old Town,” White said. “ … I think we’re all watching what everyone else is doing and kind of gauging what we do based off what everyone else is doing and kind of coming together to try to support each other and just get through this.”

Few things are as powerful as the relationship between a business and its regulars, and at a time when things are uncertain, some residents have found comfort in something as simple as their favorite coffee grinds.

Alexandria resident Eileen Wallace has been going to Misha’s Coffee for 25 years, and she wasn’t about to let a viral outbreak stop her from getting her favorite blend. After contacting the local coffee shop, Wallace got three pounds of Misha’s Route 66 blend sent to her door.

“They were really nice about it,” Wallace said. “I just didn’t want to go to a big place with people and I knew that I would want coffee over the next few weeks. So, they were very kind. I put an envelope with money on my door, they took that and left the coffee and that was that. We waved through the window.”