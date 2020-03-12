First Alexandria resident tests ‘presumptive positive’ for coronavirus

By Missy Schrott | [email protected]

The Alexandria Health Department announced late Wednesday night that an Alexandria resident has tested “presumptive positive” for COVID-19. This is the first documented case of coronavirus in the city.

“Presumptive positive” means the resident tested positive on a test conducted by the state Division of Consolidated Laboratory Services in Richmond, but the result is still pending confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to a news release.

The resident’s name and age were not identified in the news release. However, AHD reported that the patient is isolated at home and “doing well.”

The Alexandria case is connected to a resident of Washington D.C. associated with Christ Church of Georgetown who has a confirmed case of COVID-19, according to the release. The D.C. resident had spent time at the Immanuel Chapel of the Virginia Theological Seminary in Alexandria and had been in close contact with the Alexandria resident.

On Tuesday, AHD contacted those who had been in close contact with the D.C. resident and advised them to self-quarantine. AHD continues to advise anyone who visited the Immanuel Chapel between Feb. 26 and March 4 to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days from their last visit.

As of Thursday, there are 34 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Virginia, Maryland and D.C., according to the Washington Post. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a state of emergency on Wednesday.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

