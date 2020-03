Independent and assisted senior living community Hermitage Northern Virginia is undergoing renovations to its first floor, according to a news release.

Hermitage, which has been on the West End since 1962, is licensed to house 200 residents. Renovations began in February and will last the next few months. The project includes enhancements to the first-floor dining room, lobby, library, bistro, concierge area and chapel, according to Hermitage.