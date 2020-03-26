Health & Wellness: Local businesses offer innovative wellness options during COVID-19 outbreak

By Mara Benner

In this moment, you are safe and secure. This is true and an important reminder as we embark into uncharted territory. With the arrival of coronavirus, there are very serious consequences for individuals’ health, our vulnerable populations, our employment possibilities, our finances and more. In the midst of these very stressful truths, local Alexandria businesses are offering innovative ways to focus on physical health, inner balance and the community.

Physical health

As we adjust to this new reality, local businesses are reimagining their health and wellness models in order to offer virtual experiences. Many yoga studios, for example, are now offering classes through online platforms to ensure daily exercise. Now you can remain at home while continuing your yoga practice with your favorite local studio.

Some studios offering online classes include Ease Yoga, Good Vibes Yoga and Mind the Mat Pilates & Yoga. Visit their websites for more information.

The whole healthcare virtual experience is also evolving with the onset of COVID-19. Telemedicine options are becoming the new normal. On March 6, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services approved a range of providers such as doctors, nurse practitioners, clinical psychologists and licensed clinical social workers to offer telehealth to the senior population.

This, along with other healthcare services, may result in more options for at-home experiences. One example is Alexandria’s Core Wellness and Physical Therapy, which announced online offerings to support therapeutic services at home.

Inner balance

There is no time like the present to work on sustaining your inner balance. Local mindfulness organizations are offering complimentary guided meditations. For instance, Mindful Junkie and @breathr have teamed up to help you maintain your inner state of peace and calm. The two organizations have daily offerings for Alexandrians to enjoy.

If you are experiencing any anxiety, depression or other intense emotions, you will likely find that your Alexandria-based psychologist, psychiatrist, social worker or other therapist has gone online. For those who have a therapist, continue your mental and emotional well-being with regular virtual sessions.

Also, be sure to check with your favorite local alternative or integrative wellness provider to receive relaxation, guided meditation or energy healing services online. Various healing techniques are now available virtually.

Community

We are in this situation together. COVID-19 has truly shown us how connected we are to one another. Together, we will experience this new reality and together we will move successfully forward.

If you have time to offer, Volunteer Alexandria is seeking volunteers to help in our community. You could also give back during this time of need by asking your favorite nonprofit organization how you might be of assistance to them.

When faced with adversity, there are new and innovative ways to engage in our communities. Ask yourself some of the following questions: What are your special gifts to share? How might those gifts be shared virtually? What creative solutions do you have to our current challenges?

Mara Benner is the founder of Four Directions Wellness, intuitively connecting body, mind, emotions and spirit. The organization is affiliated with the GW Center for Integrative Medicine and offers virtual individual sessions, classes and consulting. Learn more at www.fourdirectionswellness.com.