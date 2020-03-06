Subscribe Now
St. Patrick’s Day Parade returns to King Street
T.C. hockey player named league’s Player of the Year
City to hold virtual info session on coronavirus
Joe Biden wins big in Alexandria and Virginia
SSSAS and Episcopal compete in state playoffs
Missy Schrott
-
March 5, 2020
By Luke Anderson |
[email protected]
Two weeks after St. Stephen’s and St. Agnes defeated Episcopal in the IAC Championship, both high school boys’ basketball teams...
Joe Biden wins big in Alexandria and Virginia
Cody Mello-Klein
-
March 5, 2020
By Cody Mello-Klein |
[email protected]
Alexandria expressed overwhelming support for Joe Biden, former vice president and Democratic presidential candidate, on Super Tuesday. Biden swept through Virginia,...
City creatives: Vi Trinh
Cody Mello-Klein
-
March 5, 2020
By Cody Mello-Klein |
[email protected]
Vi Trinh can’t stop thinking about the internet. As a post-grad artist-in-residence at the Torpedo Factory, Trinh is fascinated by the...
LEGAL NOTICES
Board of Architectural Review
Lyvi Sieg
-
March 5, 2020
3:5 Board of Architectural Review
Board of Zoning Appeals
Lyvi Sieg
-
February 20, 2020
2:20 Board of Zoning Appeals
Alexandria Planning and City Council March 2020
Lyvi Sieg
-
February 20, 2020
2:20 Alexandria Planning and City Council March 2020
Board of Architectural Review
Lyvi Sieg
-
February 20, 2020
2:20 Board of Architectural Review
Alexandria Planning and City Council March 2020
Lyvi Sieg
-
February 13, 2020
2:13 Alexandria Planning and City Council March 2020
