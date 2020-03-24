Nationwide test kit shortage limits COVID-19 testing in Alexandria

By Cody Mello-Klein | [email protected]

As the COVID-19 pandemic escalates, one of the biggest questions on residents’ minds is, “How do I get tested for COVID-19?”

The number of available test kits is an ongoing problem nationwide, Dr. Stephen Haering, director of the Alexandria Health Department, said at a city council emergency meeting on March 18.

Therefore, testing in Alexandria is limited to patients with symptoms of COVID-19 and a doctor’s order, city spokesman Craig Fifer said. There are currently not enough test kits in the region to do drive-through testing in Alexandria, Fifer said.

“Localities do not determine test availability or criteria,” Fifer said in an email. “… Localities can help around the edges of testing, but we can’t just ‘get everyone tested.’ There are not enough tests yet to test people who don’t have symptoms and/or high-risk factors.”

AHD advises that those with symptoms associated with coronavirus – a fever over 100.4 degrees, cough or shortness of breath – should contact their private care physicians about getting tested. Private practitioners will send test samples to private labs run by LabCorps or Quest Diagnostics or to the state public health lab if the test meets specific criteria set by the Virginia Department of Health, Haering said.

There are, however, ongoing challenges with pushing people toward PCPs as well, given that local PCPs may not have been trained in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for administering tests. They also might not have access to test kits or the personal protective equipment – goggles, face shields, respirators – required to administer tests.

At the March 18 meeting, Councilor Canek Aguirre asked Haering for advice for those who are underinsured, uninsured or do not have a PCP.

“Not everybody has a PCP, a primary care physician. Not everybody knows where to go if they don’t have a doctor,” Aguirre said.

“That’s the same problem the uninsured, underinsured have every single day in our country,” Haering said. “It’s exacerbated, compounded, when we have this sort of emerging infection. We don’t have a good answer. That’s the bottom line, I do not have an answer to that very complex problem.”

AHD is currently referring uninsured residents to urgent care centers. In response to Aguirre’s question, City Manager Mark Jinks said additional information for uninsured residents would be added to the city’s website.

Residents who meet criteria can get tested at Inova Alexandria Hospital. However, they should call ahead so that staff can prepare proper safety measures, Inova President Rina Bansal said.

As of Friday, Inova has tested 80 to 100 people, Bansal told the Times.

“Our testing capacity is good, as in we are able to test patients who meet criteria who need to be tested,” Bansal said. “We have not turned away anyone who came to any of our facilities who needed to be tested without testing them, and we are continuing to work on expanding that capacity as well, in addition to what we currently have.”

Several members of council expressed interest in drive-through testing sites, which have been used in other parts of the country as well as abroad. However, Haering advised that until test kits are more widely available, clinicians and hospitals should handle testing on site for individuals who meet testing criteria.

Haering also cautioned residents to only attempt to get tested if they are showing symptoms. The high demand but low supply of test kits means health professionals need to start prioritizing who gets tested.

“I don’t mean to minimize a person wanting to get tested to make sure that they haven’t exposed somebody, because that’s very important and this is a very, very serious illness,” Haering said. “The challenge is the lack of test kits that’s available.”

