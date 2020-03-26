My View | Allison Silberberg: Stay strong

We are missing gatherings with friends and family to celebrate milestones, catch up over a bite, be at school with friends or see colleagues at work. The list of such moments is endless. My heart goes out to our high school seniors who have been looking forward to graduation celebrations. I hope we can find alternative ways to acknowledge their accomplishments. All things, large and small, we took for granted – things that in time will return to us. Our lives will return.

Understandably, there is fear about what may be. While we cannot know what difficulties we will face, we know from history that humanity will prevail, that there have been pandemics through the centuries and that eventually science caught up to the contagion. We will get through this together. We must stay strong.

The virus has brought pain and challenges to our community, our nation and the world. Economic losses are incalculable. Many of us have suddenly lost our jobs. Small and large businesses have been challenged as never before, and many business owners are being forced to make heart-wrenching decisions.