My View | Allison Silberberg: Stay strong

Like all of you, I have been thinking about the unfolding events of recent weeks. There are times that challenge one’s soul – and challenge families, communities, nations and the world. We are living through such a time. A month ago, we were living our lives normally. Now, our lives have changed radically.
In a way, we are all now unofficial first responders because we can save
lives if we take actions to ensure the safety of ourselves and our neighbors.
If we all heed the advice of medical professionals to stay home, wash our hands frequently and practice social distancing, our community and our country will have a better chance to stem the tide of the virus.
We are missing gatherings with friends and family to celebrate milestones, catch up over a bite, be at school with friends or see colleagues at work. The list of such moments is endless. My heart goes out to our high school seniors who have been looking forward to graduation celebrations. I hope we can find alternative ways to acknowledge their accomplishments. All things, large and small, we took for granted – things that in time will return to us. Our lives will return.
Understandably, there is fear about what may be. While we cannot know what difficulties we will face, we know from history that humanity will prevail, that there have been pandemics through the centuries and that eventually science caught up to the contagion. We will get through this together. We must stay strong.
The virus has brought pain and challenges to our community, our nation and the world. Economic losses are incalculable. Many of us have suddenly lost our jobs. Small and large businesses have been challenged as never before, and many business owners are being forced to make heart-wrenching decisions.
The ripple effect is massive. Our local businesses and restaurants need our support as they struggle to remain viable. Many now offer drive up or delivery options. Our nonprofits are hurting at a time when we need them most. Many houses of worship have shifted to holding services online. We are in uncharted territory. It can all feel overwhelming. Government will provide crucial assistance, and there are things we can do.
This is a time to be patient with ourselves and with each other. We can be there for each other, to reach out and check on friends and neighbors, especially our seniors and most vulnerable. We can help each other by bringing some groceries to a neighbor with children or to an elderly friend by leaving the items at their door.
Our community has rallied beautifully, including efforts through Volunteer Alexandria, neighborhoods and online teams. It is heartening to see the outpouring of love. We need to remember that people of all ages are separated from their families, and we can call to ease their isolation. Each of us can be susceptible to mental health challenges. If you feel you need help, please reach out to medical professionals.
Now that our schools will be closed through the end of the term, online learning is the new norm for Alexandria’s children. Our teachers and parents have shown great creativity in lesson planning and activities. In cooperation with ACPS, RunningBrooke is providing a clever set of exercises and videos to keep children physically active and pumped for learning. All children who need food are receiving it daily through the emergency plans that were put in place by ACPS and the city after the blizzard of 2016.
We give heartfelt gratitude to those who are not able to stay home: our public safety team as well as those in medicine. Their tireless efforts and risks to their own safety are immeasurable. And let’s not forget to thank those working at grocery stores.
We will make it through this pandemic, but it will be a stark reminder of what is precious and what is fleeting. Our community’s children are learning from us, and we must not fail them. Let’s show them our resilience. We are blessed to live in a city of kindness, compassion and resilience. This is our time to be strong.
I hope we will all remain safe, and I look forward to the day when we resume the normal course of our lives and see each other at our favorite venues and events and when we see playgrounds full of children, parks full of crowds and Nats stadium full of fans.
The writer was mayor of Alexandria from 2016-2019