Your Views: Karig and the PY Metro – Two peas in a pod

To the editor:

Karig Estates and the Potomac Yard Metro have some of the same unfortunate themes coursing through their tortured history. In both projects the city has been unresponsive to residents wanting to protect the few natural and unspoiled acres left in Alexandria. In both cases, the belief of city leaders that more development will result in a net gain dominated the decision making.

In the case of Karig, the city spent $314,494 of taxpayer money on an outside law firm to defend a lawsuit filed by neighbors to protect the streams and forest on the property. Neither the property owner nor the developer joined with the city in defending the lawsuit.

The city alone defended the developer’s right to clear cut much of the wooded property and build on a steeply sloped hillside. The lawsuit was filed when nearby residents and environmentalists became infuriated by city leaders’ refusal to adjust the setback from Seminary Road, although they had the discretion to do so.

Exercising that discretion would at least have moved the fourth home out of the ravine and spared dozens of mature trees. City leaders also refused to alter plans to run a new sewer line through a spring at the back end of the property. To pump the sewage back up to Seminary Road would be more costly, so it was off the table.

This is the same mindset that for many years delayed action on the sewage flowing into the Potomac River. Why? Because it was expensive. For years the Karig property was identified as worthy of preservation. But when the time came to preserve, city leaders looked the other way.

In Potomac Yard, the city chose to build a Metro station – which could have been built further inland – on top of an upland marsh and tidal wetland, filling in some wetlands with 20 feet of dirt.

Because the wetlands, mature cottonwoods and wildlife inhabiting this area do not pay taxes or vote in elections, they all lost. But in actuality, we lost.

Years ago, the city established a beautiful park, Potomac Greens, with 18 acres of trails and boardwalks in the forested wetlands. This site is now ground zero for construction of this Metro station.