Your Views: We need more inclusive input

To the editor:

I would like to respond to the letter by Carter Flemming in the Feb. 20 Alexandria Times, “Stop degrading our civic associations,” with my thoughts on the need for high-quality public outreach to inform public decision making. Two topics discussed at the Feb. 4 Alexandria Planning Commission meeting highlight the importance of diverse and inclusive public engagement.

The first involves practical updates to the city’s business zoning, which the planning commission and city council will consider in April. Draft proposals include greater use of administrative approvals for some types of businesses, including restaurants, and by-right permission for some uses to operate in select commercial zones.

This month, staff presented comments collected from participants at several public meetings, summarized by “residents” and “businesses.” Staff stated that while the views of businesses reflected 70 participants at meetings of five separate organizations, resident participation was much sparser. Despite invitations to approximately 90 civic, condominium and homeowner associations, two public meetings had about seven participants, and a meeting with the Federation of Civic Associations hosted about 20.