Your Views: Time to reduce plastic use

To the editor:

Do you ever watch old movies in amazement when the characters are smoking on a plane? Or how about the scene in “Mad Men” when Don Draper and family just toss their picnic trash aside without a care in the world? It is my hope that when our grandkids watch movies from today they will be equally amazed at the people drinking out of single use plastic bottles and using plastic straws, stirrers and shampoo bottles with abandon.

Plastic pollution is an issue that affects all of us – whether you believe in climate change or not. Step outside and see how long you can walk before you see that plastic bag, cap, bottle or straw. You won’t get far.

I walk along the Potomac several days a week. What used to be a relaxing stroll to clear my mind now sends me into a tailspin as I spy the plastic trash lining the shore – it’s everywhere. Seriously, once you start noticing it, you can’t stop. Plastic can be found at the highest and lowest points on the planet – Mt. Everest and the Mariana Trench in the Pacific Ocean where a plastic bag was recently found.

We have been fooled into believing we can toss our plastic into the recycling bin and it will be recycled, and that all is fine and good. Actually only 9 percent of the plastic ever produced has been recycled. That means that every piece of plastic you have used in your lifetime – toothbrush, toy, straw, cup, bag, saran wrap, pen or packaging – is most likely still in existence in some form or another on this planet.

It can take up to 1,000 years for plastic to decompose in a landfill. While it decomposes it breaks into smaller and smaller pieces called microplastics which harm our environment and its inhabitants.