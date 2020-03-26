Your Views: Thank you for a great day

To the editor:

On behalf of The Ballyshaners, thank you to all of the parade participants and attendees who made the 39th Annual Alexandria St. Patrick’s Day Parade a marvelous event on March 7. We enjoy bringing the parade to our city. This year was our largest parade, full of bands, dance schools, local businesses, civic and cultural groups.

The event could not have happened without the support of our donors and especially our sponsors. They are: Diageo/Guinness; Murphy’s Grand Irish Pub; Daniel O’Connell’s Restaurant and Bar; Landini Brothers Restaurant; Burke & Herbert Bank; Long and Foster Realtors; McLaughlin-Ryder Investments; and Jack Taylor’s Alexandria Toyota. We also are grateful for our partner, the Animal Welfare League of Alexandria, host of the Fun Dog Show.