Special guest Olalekan Jeyifous to be featured on this month’s Speak Easy podcast

Internationally-renowned artist Olalekan Jeyifous stopped by the studio this month for the third episode of Speak Easy, the Alexandria Times podcast.

Jeyifous might not be an Alexandria native, but with his latest piece of public art, “Wrought, Knit, Labors, Legacies,” coming to Alexandria’s Waterfront Park this week, the city is welcoming him with open arms. The installation will replace “Mirror Mirror” as part of the city’s waterfront public art series.

Times reporter and Speak Easy host Cody Mello-Klein spoke with Jeyifous about how he approaches art with an architect’s mindset, why he’s obsessed with megacities and how his work in Alexandria is bringing the city’s African American history to the forefront.

Don’t miss out on the latest episode of Speak Easy when it goes live on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Play on March 25. In the meantime, make sure to catch up on previous episodes through your favorite podcast service or here on our website.