The freshest wedding hair and makeup trends of 2020

By Maria Elizabeth

Calling all 2020 brides: Are you ready to get your bridal glow on with the most stunning wedding hair and makeup trends?

With the new year and the new decade, it’s no surprise that the bridal world is coming up with plenty of exciting, new wedding trends. Hair trends are taking a fiercely feminine turn and makeup is giving brides the chance to showcase their natural beauty by enhancing their best features. Below are some of the freshest trends of 2020.

Hair accessories

Delicate flowers, greenery, ribbons, pearls and bows are stealing the show this year. Think fair maiden meets Greek goddess. Don’t believe us? The Duchess of Cambridge was spotted rocking a hair bow. If it was good enough for her royal locks, then you can count on seeing this trend coming down the aisle on brides and bridesmaids everywhere.

How to rock these accessories: This specific wedding hair trend is all about finding balance. Go for simplistic harmony and don’t over-adorn the hair. The key to nailing it is to look like you didn’t try too hard.

Headbands

Headbands were a huge trend in 2019 and the obsession is only getting stronger and moving into bridal for 2020. A headband is a great way to go if you want to ditch the traditional veil but still have that veil feeling. If you want to wear your hair down, then this is a perfect way to make it feel dressy and special.

How to wear it: Set a headband over loose waves and keep some hair in front of it for a more laid-back look, or brush all of your hair back into a middle parted up-do and add the band for a more high-fashion feel.

Natural beauty

In 2018 and 2019, we saw an increase in full-coverage foundation with plenty of highlighting. In 2020, brides will be ditching the heavy bases and going for light, natural, sheer foundations that allow the natural beauty of their skin to shine through. Lips will also be more muted, with tints and balms replacing full-color matte lipsticks.

How to wear it: If you want to pull off the light coverage look, then you’re going to want to invest in your skincare. Start a dedicated skincare regimen a few months before the big day. Collaborate with a trusted aesthetician to come up with a skin care plan that works best for your skin type to bring out that wedding day glow. Lip care is also an important element, especially coming out of the winter months, so pop a good quality lip balm into your shopping bag and apply frequently. Exfoliate skin and lips – this will assist greatly in product absorption and will also help you achieve healthy and glowing skin.

Rosy shades

Rosy tints will be a dominant trend for wedding makeup in 2020. Pinky peach hues are being used on the eyelids and cheeks to create that soft effortless glow and feeling. Cream eyeshadows and blushes will be having their moment too, giving that dewy angelic vibe.

How to wear it: Choose a pink-toned eyeshadow palette with honey browns and deep plums for enhancing the lash line. Then, add light shimmery pastel pink for across the lids. Lastly, apply a cream blush across the apples of your cheeks and use your finger to delicately blend in for a natural flushed look.

Braided hair

You will see braids incorporated into so many bridal looks this year. Braiding might be elaborately entwined into an undo, used as a crown braid or long and loose to create a fairytale style. Braids are another great way to create a cohesive yet individualistic look for the bridal party.

How to wear it: Match your braided style to your overall look. Ask your hairdresser to try out lots of braided styles, months before your big day, to find out what works with your hair type, face shape and the overall energy of your wedding style.

Laidback locks

Natural fuss-free hair will be seen on brides everywhere in 2020. Buns will be pulled low and strands left out to fall around the face in a super flattering style.

How to wear it: Ask your stylist to use a texturizing spray and loosely curl hair before pulling it into a messy bun. Leave a few strands out to give it that softly undone look.

Lastly, the key to a magnificent wedding day look depends on you pairing up with the right stylist. Meet with several stylists and share pictures of what you love and what you hate so that your stylist can create something unique that enhances you on every level.

The writer is the owner and founder of Salon deZEN and the vice president of the Old Town Boutique District.

