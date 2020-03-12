Ben Affleck grapples with his demons in sports drama “The Way Back”

By Richard Roeper

Jack Cunningham has the moves of a veteran alcoholic.

When Jack drinks athome, he puts one can of beer in the freezer to make it extra cold. Every time he’s ready for a fresh one, he grabs a can from the fridge, puts it in the freezer and subs it out for the can already there.

When it’s quitting time at the construction site, Jack heads to his truck and pours a can of beer into a fastfood beverage cup, so he’ll have something to drink on his way to Harold’s Bar, his nightly hangout.

He also drinks in the shower, in the office and pretty much wherever and whenever he’s awake.

Ben Affleck plays the hard-drinking former high school basketball star now coaching at his alma mater in “The Way Back,” and it’s impossible to ignore the parallels with Affleck’s long and very public struggles with addiction.

When Jack shows up at his sister’s house for Thanksgiving with a box filled with booze, it’s all too reminiscent of the infamous tabloid photos of a relapsing Affleck with a box of liquor in hand.

Still, due to Affleck’s performance, an involving script by Brad Ingelsby, who penned the scripts for “Out of the Furnace” and “American Woman,” two of the most criminally underappreciated films of the last decade, and strong, docudrama-style direction from Gavin O’Connor (“Warrior,” the Affleck-starring “The Accountant”), “The Way Back” stands on its own as a sports drama following the classic underdog story arc — and an unflinching portrait of a broken man staring down the barrel of two options: get help and start repairing his life, or die.

Jack is 25 years past his days as a local high school basketball legend who threw away a full ride to Kansas. He grinds through his construction job, gets loaded at the local bar or at home, passes out, wakes up and does it all over again.

Even the people who love Jack the most, including his sister Beth (Michaela Watkins) and his estranged wife, Angela (Janina Gavankar), are at or near the breaking point with him.