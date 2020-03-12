Three Del Ray restaurants close within three months

By Missy Schrott | [email protected]

Three restaurants along Mount Vernon Avenue, the main business strip in Del Ray, recently closed.

Catch on the Ave., a seafood concept by Common Plate Hospitality, was the first to announce its closing in early December. Located at 2419 Mt. Vernon Ave., Catch on the Ave. opened in December 2018 in the former location of Snackbar and Caboose Café.

Similar in name and fate, Charlie’s on the Avenue, located at 1501 Mt. Vernon Ave., was the next Mount Vernon Avenue restaurant to announce its closure in late January. The sports bar, which was opened by the owners of Live Oak in September 2018, officially closed after Super Bowl weekend.

Most recently, Bon Vivant Café + Farm Market abruptly announced it had closed in a Facebook post on Feb. 25. Located at 2016 Mt. Vernon Ave., the farm-totable restaurant had been open for six years.

Neither the owners of Catch on the Ave. nor Charlie’s on the Avenue cited a reason for closing in their social media announcements. The team behind Bon Vivant, however, wrote in a Facebook post, “Due to the increasing difficulties of running a restaurant these days we found it necessary to close.”

