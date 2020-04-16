Alexandria woman arrested in Hawaii for quarantine violation

By Luke Anderson | [email protected]

An Alexandria woman was arrested in Hawaii on April 10 for disobeying the state’s quarantine orders, according to a news release from the Kauai Police Department.

Kauai police arrested 31-year-old Desiree Marvin of Alexandria and 36-year-old Hawaii resident Adam Schwarze after they ignored orders to immediately self-quarantine, according to the release.

For several weeks, Hawaii’s governor has issued mandates attempting to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including a 14- day self-quarantine for visitors and residents returning from outside the state. As of April 1, any person traveling between any of the Hawaiian Islands is also required to self-quarantine.

Marvin and Schwarze traveled on a Southwest Airlines flight from the island Oahu to Lihue Airport on the island Kauai. While stopped at an airport checkpoint, they were informed of the self-quarantine order and told to go directly to their intended lodging.

“After driving away from the checkpoint, they were observed turning in the opposite direction of their stated accommodations,” the release stated. “A traffic stop was subsequently initiated where they were informed again of the 14- day quarantine order and advised to proceed directly to their accommodations.”

Less than two hours later, a Kauai police officer spotted Marvin and Schwarze’s unoccupied rental vehicle in a Foodland parking lot at the northern part of the island. Upon exiting the grocery store, they were arrested and taken to jail, where they posted bail.

Marvin and Schwarze have an upcoming court date where they will be charged with a misdemeanor for the violation. If convicted, they face a possible fine of $5,000 and up to one year in prison.