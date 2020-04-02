Virtual series ALX at Home Live spotlights local businesses

By Cody Mello-Klein | [email protected]
Visit Alexandria kicked off a weekly Facebook Live series, ALX at Home Live, on Tuesday, according to a news release.
The series, part of Visit Alexandria’s ALX at Home online hub for what residents can do while social distancing, features virtual sessions with local businesses and community members. The show will stream live on Facebook at 2 p.m. on Tuesdays and will involve everything from how-to videos to guided exercises, according to the release.
Go to Visit Alexandria’s Facebook page to watch the show and find more information: www.facebook.com/VisitAlexandriaVA.