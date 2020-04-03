Subscribe Now
Subscribe Now
Archives
April 2020
April 3, 2020
11
April 2, 2020
LATEST NEWS
Education
School board approves revised academic calendar, considers new grading policy
Featured Slider
City manager reduces FY2021 budget proposal
Breaking News
Coronavirus update for April 3: 67 cases in Alexandria
News
Times FOIA Fund update
FEATURED NEWS
School board approves revised academic calendar, considers new grading policy
Cody Mello-Klein
-
April 3, 2020
By Cody Mello-Klein |
[email protected]
Superintendent Dr. Gregory Hutchings, Ed.D., and Alexandria City Public Schools staff presented changes to the school division's academic calendar and...
City manager reduces FY2021 budget proposal
Missy Schrott
-
April 3, 2020
At a budget work session on April 1, City Manager Mark Jinks presented city council with a draft of his revised fiscal year 2021...
Coronavirus update for April 3: 67 cases in Alexandria
Missy Schrott
-
April 3, 2020
By Missy Schrott |
[email protected]
The number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases in the United States continues to increase, with 67 reported in Alexandria. As of Friday,...
LEGAL NOTICES
Alexandria Planning and City Council April 2020
Lyvi Sieg
-
March 26, 2020
3:26 Alexandria Planning and City Council April 2020
TriLeaf Environmental Cello-Verizon Notice
Lyvi Sieg
-
March 26, 2020
3:26 Cellco-Verizon
ENG/SPN City of Alexandria Notice of Public Hearing and Notice of Availability of the...
Lyvi Sieg
-
March 19, 2020
3:19 City of Alexandria Notice of Public Hearing and Notice of of Availability of the Draft FY 2021 One-Year Action Plan for Housing and...
Alexandria Planning Commission and City Council April 2020
Lyvi Sieg
-
March 19, 2020
3:19 Alexandria Planning Commission and City Council April 2020
Alexandria Planning and Zoning Administrative Review
Lyvi Sieg
-
March 19, 2020
3:19 Alexandria Planning and Zoning Administrative Review
