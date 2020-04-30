‘Bad Education’ spins seriocomic gold out of a ripped-from-the-headlines story

By Richard Roeper

Frank Tassone was the closest thing to a rock star you’ll ever see in the field of school administration.

As the superintendent for New York’s Roslyn School District in the 1990s and early 2000s, Tassone was a commanding, charismatic figure who always wore well-tailored suits, tooled about in a Mercedes, knew the names of nearly every teacher, parent and student and basked in the adoration of the community. They worshipped Tassone because he spearheaded the district’s ascent to becoming ranked the fourth best public school system in the country.

Only a few problems. As budget requests soared, school structures remained in disrepair. The roof leaked – in multiple places. Some of the contracting firms billing the district for hundreds of thousands of dollars seemed … shady. And while Frank played the part of the griev- ing widower, he was actually living a double life.

Wait. Make that a triple life.

The surreal story of the Roslyn School District embezzlement scandal caused a media sensation nearly 20 years ago, and it’s now the focus of “Bad Education,” a darkly funny and cleverly conceived HBO original movie. Based on a screenplay by Mike Makowsky, a Roslyn middle school student in the mid-2000s, and directed with a keen attention to detail and pacing by Cory Finley, this is a stylized take on real-life events, in the vein of “American Hustle,” “The Big Short” and “I, Tonya.”