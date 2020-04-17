Justice Matters with Bryan Porter: Understanding the governor’s emergency orders

On March 20, Gov. Ralph Northam (D-VA) issued an amended version of an earlier emergency order. The amended order contains several important provisions: It allows the state health commissioner to order the immediate closure of any restaurant in order to prevent the spread of the virus and it reaffirms a restaurant that allows more than 10 patrons to congregate inside is subject to the immediate suspension of its business license.

On March 23, Northam issued Executive Order 53, which includes several new restrictions backed by potential criminal sanctions. EO-53 prohibits public or private in-person gatherings of more than 10 persons, meaning that even a party in a private residence constitutes a violation. All schools are closed for the remainder of the school year.

The order also requires all restaurants, breweries and wineries to significantly restrict public access. Dining establishments are prohibited from allowing the public to congregate in dining areas although businesses may remain open for takeout or delivery. All theaters, gyms, salons and barbershops were ordered to close.

The order also outlines a list of essential businesses that are allowed to remain open. The list is lengthy and includes grocery stores, automobile parts stores, home improvement stores, banks, laundromats and dry cleaners. While these businesses are exempt from the order, they are specifically encouraged to utilize social distancing and enhanced sanitation procedures.