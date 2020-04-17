Live from quarantine: Local arts organizations adapt to social distancing

By Cody Mello-Klein | [email protected]

On Tuesday evening, the night singer-songwriter Vanessa Carlton was scheduled to perform at the Birchmere, the seats and stage at the venerable music hall were empty.

Due to social distancing measures put in place to combat the coronavirus, live music venues across the country have been forced to push back or cancel shows and let go of their staff. Theaters have stopped performances halfway through their seasonal runs. Audiences have struggled to get refunds for tickets they purchased months ago.

In the age of social distancing, the figurative thousand miles of Carlton’s biggest hit are suddenly a harsh reality.

The global pandemic is hitting hard across the entertainment industry, and local theaters and live music venues are feeling the effects even more acutely.

“There’s a lot of small great clubs that are not gonna make it through this,” Greg Oelze, owner of the Birchmere, said.

“I just started my 54th year at the Birchmere and I’ve had some ups and downs and whatever, but I’ve never seen anything like this,” Oelze continued. “I don’t know how long I can keep my management staff together. There’s absolutely no income.”

Oelze is confident the Birchmere will make it through these tough financial times. He owns the building and has no debt to pay off, and, besides that, he doesn’t plan on giving up on a place in which he’s invested more than 50 years.

“Birchmere is not going to go out of business. That I can promise people,” Oelze said. “I’m scared, but I’m not gonna hang it up though because I’m too proud of the place.”

At first, Oelze cancelled shows two weeks out, but soon the reality of the sit- uation set in. He cancelled every show through the middle of April. Then Gov. Ralph Northam issued a stay at home order until June 10, and Oelze had to drastically reconsider a meticulously planned tour schedule.

“If your restaurant [re] opens, you can call your staff and maybe have your place ready in a week or so,” Oelze said. “But we’re dealing with bands that have tours, so it takes sometimes a month to get a tour together.”

The Birchmere’s full May schedule will now have to be pushed back, and Oelze still isn’t certain if his June shows are safe either, he said.

The Birchmere is enough of an institution that artists have remained loyal to the venue, even in these trying times. Some artists, including Gordon Lightfoot, have called to reschedule shows for dates in the fall, winter and even early in 2021.

Oelze’s main concern is his employees, many of whom have been at the Birchmere for upwards of 20 years.

“The secret to the Birchmere’s success is my staff,” Oelze said. “Everybody’s been there 20 years and that’s what the bands like about the club, is that they come in and nothing’s changed. It’s like a routine, you know?”

Unfortunately, the coronavirus has done nothing but disrupt routines, and that’s forced Oelze, like a lot of venue owners, to make tough decisions.

“The first two weeks I kept [my employees] on, although we weren’t open, because I figured nobody was really panicking,” Oelze said. “Then I had to let everybody go.”

Oelze started a Go Fund Me campaign to raise money for his wage staff, tip staff and “kitchen kids.” As of press time, the campaign had raised $41,850 of its $50,000 funding goal. Contributions can be made at www.gofundme.com/f/support-staff-of-the-birchmere.

Although he has managed to keep eight managers on his payroll, they are not going into work at the venue every day “because I really don’t want them to,” Oelze said. Instead, they are doing odd jobs that “should’ve been done a long time ago.”

Like live music, theater venues are also suffering right now, as the live theater experience is based around forging in-person connections. There’s the emotional connection built between performers and the audience and a communal one built among audience members.

On March 23, the Little Theatre of Alexandria notified its patrons that “Moonlight and Magnolias” was cancelled halfway through its run on the stage. Two other upcoming shows – “Blue Stockings,” which was in rehearsals and set to start on April 25, and “Neil Simon’s Rumors” – were cancelled as well, along with upcoming classes.

Unlike the Birchmere, LTA is primarily volunteer-run, which presented challenges for the board.

“I have a full-time job … most of the people who are in charge of managing LTA all have other full-time jobs, and now suddenly this has pushed its way to its own full-time job,” LTA President Russell Wyland said.