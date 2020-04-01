Coronavirus update for April 1: 44 cases in Alexandria

By Missy Schrott | [email protected]

The number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases in the United States continues to increase, with 44 reported in Alexandria.

As of Wednesday, there are 3,645 reported cases of coronavirus in Virginia, Maryland and D.C., according to the Washington Post. Virginia has reported 1,485 of those cases, including 31 deaths.

On March 19, public health officials reported evidence of community transmission of COVID-19 in parts of Northern Virginia, according to a news release.

As the pandemic escalates, the region has entered an increasing state of shutdown. On March 30, Gov. Ralph Northam issued a stay at home order for the state. Residents should not leave their homes unless it’s for essential reasons.

This page will continue to be updated with new developments pertaining to coronavirus in Alexandria.

Alexandria cases

The Alexandria Health Department has reported 44 COVID-19 cases in Alexandria. There have been no deaths by COVID-19 reported in Alexandria.

AHD reported the first case on March 11. Below is a list of reported cases in Alexandria by date.

March 11: 1

March 15: 2

March 17: 4

March 20: 6

March 23: 9

March 24: 13

March 25: 14

March 26: 20

March 27: 24

March 28: 28

March 29: 32

March 30: 36

March 31: 44

At least three of the Alexandria cases are connected to other known cases of COVID-19 in Washington D.C. Besides the first two cases, AHD has provided little information about the cases. However, AHD is identifying and contacting individuals who came in close contact with the confirmed cases, according to a news release.

The first case is an Alexandria resident who had been in close contact with a D.C. resident associated with Christ Church of Georgetown who had a confirmed cases of COVID-19. The second case is an Alexandria resident who attended a conference in D.C. on Feb. 25 and came in close contact with someone later confirmed to have COVID-19, according to AHD.

State orders

Gov. Northam issued an executive order on March 30 ordering all Virginians to stay at home. Per the mandatory order, people cannot go out except for food, supplies, work, exercise or to seek medical care. The order is in place until June 10.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser also issued stay at home orders on March 30.

On March 23, Northam issued an order with new restrictions for schools, gatherings and businesses. Per the order, all gatherings of more than 10 people are banned statewide. Exceptions to this rule include medical services, food banks, operations of the media, law enforcement agencies and operations of government.

Other restrictions include:

All schools must remain closed through the end of the academic year.

Nonessential recreation and entertainment businesses must close to the public.

Dining areas at restaurants must close to the public. Restaurants can still offer carryout and delivery.

Nonessential retail businesses must limit all in-person shopping to no more than 10 patrons per establishment.

Nonessential professional businesses must use telework as much as possible.

City response

City council declared a local state of emergency at its public hearing on March 14. Council has held several emergency meetings since.

As of March 22, all City of Alexandria facilities are now either closed to the public or open by appointment only until further notice, according to a news release. Closed facilities include recreation, nature and art centers, museums, indoor historic sites and library branches. On March 21, the city announced the closure of outdoor playgrounds, fenced play areas and fenced dog parks. Unfenced parks and trails are still open, according to the release.

All other facilities, including city hall, are available by appointment only. For more information or to request an appointment, call 311 or 703-746-4311.

The city government’s core services remain open; however city employees are working remotely when possible, according to the city website.

ACT for Alexandria and the City of Alexandria have partnered to reinstate the ACT Now Fund during the COVID-19 outbreak. At the March 14 public hearing, council approved allocating $100,000 to the ACT Now Fund and $20,000 to ALIVE! for bulk food purchases. The money is coming from the city’s FY2020 City Snow Removal Account.

All money collected through the ACT Now Fund will go toward providing critical resources to nonprofit organizations on the frontline of serving the community, according to an ACT for Alexandria news release.

“The spirit of collective action is core to Alexandria. Now is the time for all of us to come together to support those in need and to contribute to the vitality and health of our community,” the release reads. “… In the weeks ahead we expect more closures, cancelations and disruptions; as a result, vulnerable families will face even greater hardships.”

As of April 1, the fund had raised $303,107. Donate at www.givegab.com/campaigns/actnowcovid19fund.

To help curb the spread of COVID-19, the city has limited some of its public works operations, including the curbside collection of yard waste, bulk material and metal and enforcement of certain parking regulations.

As far as parking, the city has suspended enforcement of restrictions for the general public in residential parking permit zones, weekend time restrictions and meter fees on blocks with pay stations, time restrictions for street sweeping, the prohibition against parking on the street for more than 72 hours and the requirement to display a valid state inspection sticker.

The city has has also suspended enforcement of certain regulations in order to help struggling restaurants. The city will not enforce delivery regulations, hours-of-operation restrictions, sidewalks or parking lot vending restrictions or local restrictions on alcohol sales, including off-premises alcohol sales and delivery, according to a news release.

Schools

Due to coronavirus, Alexandria City Public Schools closed all schools on March 16. While the division had planned to reopen on April 13, Gov. Northam announced on March 23 that all K-12 schools in Virginia will need to close until the end of the school year.

“Fortunately, our team has been preparing for this eventuality,” ACPS Superintendent Gregory Hutchings, Ed.D., said in a statement. “Our staff is confident we can provide a continuity of learning for all students in ACPS. However, we need a few days to solidify those plans to make sure that our expectations are aligned with the Virginia Department of Education’s guidance and every student within our school division gets what they need.”

During closures, ACPS has promised to continue providing meals for children in need, and as well as any families who request it. On March 16, ACPS began to fulfill 5,000 meal requests for families. Bagels, breakfast bars, fresh fruit and milk are among the items being distributed, according to a news release.

On March 23, ACPS expanded its food distribution to more locations. Now, ACPS will be providing breakfast and lunch meals for any ACPS student on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. at four locations across the city: William Ramsay Elementary School, Francis C. Hammond Middle School, Cora Kelly School for Math, Science and Technology and Jefferson-Houston PreK- 8 IB School, according to a news release.

The virus

Common symptoms of coronavirus to appear two to 14 days after exposure include coughing, fever over 100.4 degrees and shortness of breath. The CDC recommends that anyone who suspects they have symptoms of COVID-19 stay home and call their healthcare provider for medical advice.

There is currently no vaccine to prevent COVID-19, so the best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to the virus, according to the CDC. The CDC is recommending that people frequently wash their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer containing at least 60 percent alcohol.

The Alexandria Health Department recommends that all community members change their daily behavior to reduce risk from COVID-19. This includes staying home when sick and practicing social distancing by maintaining six feet of personal space when possible.

Testing

Testing in Alexandria is limited to patients with symptoms of COVID-19 and a doctor’s order, city spokesman Craig Fifer said.

Tests are processed by private providers, not the city. Therefore, patients with symptoms should contact their doctors for more information about testing.

There are currently not enough test kits in the region to do drive-through testing in Alexandria, Fifer said.

“Localities do not determine test availability or criteria,” Fifer said in an email. “… Localities can help around the edges of testing, but we can’t just ‘get everyone tested.’ There are not enough tests yet to test people who don’t have symptoms and/or high-risk factors.”

