The city expands its suspension of parking enforcement

By Cody Mello-Klein | [email protected]
The city suspended enforcement of several parking restrictions on Sunday, according to a news release.
The decision comes as the city tries to accommodate an increasing number of residents and vehicle owners who are working from home due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has resulted in 55 cases in Alexandria.
The city will no longer enforce residential parking permit zones, weekend time restrictions, meter fees on blocks with pay stations, time restrictions for street sweeping or the prohibition against parking on a street for more than 72 hours.The city will also no longer enforce rules around displaying a valid state inspection sticker, according to the release.
Areas designated as “no parking zones” are still off limits and all other time restrictions, such as short term 15-minute spaces, are still in place.