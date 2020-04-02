Hope on North Early Street

By Missy Schrott | [email protected]

To spread a positive message during the COVID-19 outbreak, school children on North Early Street delivered bouquets of daffodils to their neighbors.

A group of the preschool, elementary school and middle school age children who live on the street assembled daffodil bouquets with ribbons and a handmade card decorated with the word “hope,” according to a neighbor. The students then dropped the bouquets on the doorstep of each of the 38 houses on the street.

“The gesture proved infectious,” Resident Babette Smith said. “It brings a smile in an otherwise trying time.”

