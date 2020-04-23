Inova expands COVID-19 testing with support from city

By Cody Mello-Klein | [email protected]

With 474 positive cases, including 12 fatalities, of COVID-19 in Alexandria, the city has provided support for Inova Health System to increase its testing capacity.

Inova Health System has established four respiratory illness clinics in Tysons, Dulles South, North Arlington and Old Town, the city announced in an April 17 news release.

The clinics provide screening and testing for COVID-19 patients who meet testing criteria established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Virginia Department of Health. Potential patients must make appointments for screening and testing at the Old Town clinic by calling 703-683-7220.

Patients who are experiencing respiratory illness can schedule appointments at the Old Town clinic between 1 and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Patients who have been screened by their private doctors and have made an appointment can receive vehicle-side testing at all four clinics, according to the release. Vehicle-side testing appointments are scheduled between 2 and 4 p.m. at the Old Town location, Tracy Connell, media relations officer for Inova, said.

The city is providing additional communications, signage, traffic and parking control and law enforcement support for vehicle-side testing, according to the release.

Despite the increase in positive cases regionally, Inova Health System is prepared for a further surge in cases and patients, Connell said.

“Currently across our five-hospital system we have nearly 300 COVID-19 positive patients,” Connell said. “We have been preparing for a possible surge for several months and continue to assess our needs across the system, including staffing resources, PPE and negative pressure rooms.”