Inova seeks plasma donations from recovered COVID-19 patients

By Cody Mello-Klein | [email protected]

Inova Health System’s blood donor service is now collecting plasma from patients who have recovered from COVID-19.

Convalescent plasma that is collected from a re- covered COVID-19 patient – a patient that had a positive COVID-19 test and has been symptom free for 28 days – can be used to help those who are suffering the most from COVID-19.

“The plasma will be used to treat some of our most critically ill COVID-19 patients, as the antibodies developed by those who have recovered may help in the recovery of those still battling COVID-19,” Tracy Connell, media relations officer at Inova Health Systems, said in an email.

Those who fit Inova’s criteria and are interested in donating plasma can make appointments at three Inova blood donor centers: CentreMed, Dulles and Woodburn donor centers. As part of the screening process, Inova will retest potential donors to ensure they are not still asymptomatic carriers of the virus, according to Inova’s website.

Fill out the donor request form here: www.inovablood.org/covid19plasma.

The U.S. Federal Drug Administration, in partnership with the American Red Cross and other organizations, is also seeking plasma donations. For more information on the American Red Cross’ eligibility criteria, visit www.redcrossblood.org/donate-blood/dlp/plasma-donations-from-recovered-covid-19-patients.html.