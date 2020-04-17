Local real estate agency starts Go Fund Me for health care workers

By Cody Mello-Klein | [email protected]

The Goodhart Group, a local real estate group, began a Go Fund Me campaign on April 7 to support front line hospital workers at Inova Alexandria Hospital.

Since the campaign started last week, 63 donors have contributed $6,000 – 400 meals – to Inova Alexandria.

As part of the campaign, Goodhart Group will deliver pre-packaged meals each week of the stay at home order to Inova Alexandria with the goal of delivering 100 meals per week. Each week, the agency will partner with a different local restaurant to provide the meals.

To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/f/helping-alexandria039s-mealsforInovaAlexandria.