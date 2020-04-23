Mask contest week two: Name these masked Alexandrians

To encourage residents to wear cloth face masks in public, the Alexandria Times is launching a new competition. Each week for the next several weeks, we will publish a photo spread of well-known Alexandrians wearing face masks.

The readers who are able to identify the most mask-wearers will win local restaurant gift cards. This week, we’ve included six photos. To enter the competition, email your best guesses to [email protected] alextimes.com. It’s okay if you can’t identify all six people.

The person to accurately identify the most mask-wearers will win a $50 gift card to Del Ray Cafe. Happy guessing!