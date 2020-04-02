Our View: Time for tough questions

The data on COVID-19 is terrifying. The federal government said on Tuesday the death toll in the United States could approach a quarter of a million people, or approximately the population of Arlington County.

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, along with others, is doing estimates on when COVID will peak nationwide and in each state. IHME also estimates the number of overall hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators that will be needed at that peak and calculates whether there’s a shortage state-by-state.

For Virginia, IHME estimates that our peak will come on May 20, that we have enough hospital beds statewide to meet peak capacity, but that we have a significant deficiency statewide in ICU beds. Specifically, IHME estimates that 918 ICU beds will be need- ed, but notes that only 329 are available – a whopping deficit of 589 ICU beds.

At peak, Virginia is going to need an estimated 734 invasive ventilators. It is not clear whether Virginia has a ventilator deficit, though based on the ICU numbers, that seems likely. It’s also worth noting that ventilators require a specialist to be properly used, and it’s unlikely that Virginia has enough trained respiratory therapists to meet peak demand.

Given Alexandria’s proximity to D.C. and Maryland, it’s reasonable to assume that our COVID-19 peak will be much closer to theirs in late April than Virginia’s statewide projection of late May.

We don’t think Alexandria is ready for this pending surge.

We base this conviction on a number of factors. Conversations with city leaders make it clear they believe responsibility for COVID-19 testing and hospital bed provision lie with the private sector, non-profit sector and the state government.

Other localities, from neighboring Arlington to counties in rural Indiana, have drive-through testing sites. Alexandria does not. City leaders’ mantra that “Everyone who needs a test can get a test” sounds like a political talking point, not sound health policy.

According to the New York Times, Virginia lags far behind most of the country in per capita COVID-19 testing. Recent articles in the Wall Street Journal posit that widespread testing – not just of those with severe symptoms – is the key to containing COVID-19. New data estimates as many as 25 percent of those infected with COVID-19 are asymptomatic, according to the New York Times.

This means that without significantly increased testing, it’s going to be impossible to contain this virus. Widespread testing and strictly enforced quarantines are what enabled South Korea to minimize the damage from COVID-19.

Unfortunately, decentralization – the very element that makes the United States so politically and economically dynamic – is a great hindrance to our country’s efforts to control the virus. Controls on social interaction vary from state to state, as does pro-activeness at the state and local level in procuring tests, ventilators and hospital beds.