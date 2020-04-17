Our View: The launch of ‘Wear a mask. Save a life.’

Throughout this week’s paper, readers will see references to the Alexandria Times campaign to encourage residents to wear cloth facemasks when they need to leave their homes. Facemasks, combined with continued physical distancing will help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Check out our first gallery of mask-wearing residents and city leaders. The reader who can identify the most mask-wearers will receive a $50 gift certificate to Chadwicks restaurant in Old Town. In the case of a tie, a drawing will be held to determine the winner.

We also have an initial list of restaurants and other businesses that have taken the Alexandria Times “Wear a mask pledge” to have 100 percent of their employees wear cloth masks while at work in an effort to prevent what is called “community spread” of the coronavirus.

We encourage other businesses to email Times editor Missy Schrott, at [email protected], if they are willing to take this pledge. While not enforceable, the pledge is a statement of trust that these businesses are doing all they can to protect Alexandrians, as they remain open to serve the community.

Finally, look for our PSA campaign designed to raise awareness about mask wearing, and please help us spread the word: Wear a mask. Save a life.