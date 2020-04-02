Your Views: Alexandria is too densely populated

To the editor:

Do we really need more density? Alexandria is already the most densely populated jurisdiction in Virginia and the D.C. metro area. The Port City has more people per square mile than seven of the 10 largest cities in the country, and our density ranks in the top 7 percent of the more than 300 U.S. cities with populations of more than 100,000.

Density advocates, including Mayor Justin Wilson and City Manager Mark Jinks, will tell you that density pays for itself. If that’s so, why have residential property taxes increased five times faster than our population has over the past decade?

They are also promoting affordable housing, which appears to be a noble cause until you understand why and how they are going about it. It starts with Amazon’s concern that their new HQ2 headquarters in Arlington will drive up housing prices and contribute to a further reduction of housing affordability.

HQ2 was a principal reason that the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments set a goal to add 75,000 new housing units across the metro area within 10 years in order to keep the area affordable for people making 20 to 50 percent less than the area’s median income.

But here’s the catch: MWCOG requested that Alexandria commit to 3 percent of that goal, reflecting our proportion of the region’s population. (By publication time, this commitment may have been formalized by a vote of city council.)

City officials will tell you that it’s for teachers, firefighters and cops among others, but few would qualify based on income. And we don’t even know how many city employees would want to move here – beyond the 19 percent of them already living within our boundaries.